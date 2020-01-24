Former U.S. Border Patrol agent sentenced to 50 years for producing, possessing child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A former Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agent was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison after officials said he produced and possessed child pornography.

Vernon Lee Millican, 37, of Leakey, was sentenced by a federal judge Friday morning in San Antonio.

Millican is also required to pay a $10,000 special assessment under the Joint Victims of Trafficking Act and will be placed on supervised release for 20 years after he completes his prison sentence, per officials.

He first pleaded guilty Oct. 17, 2019, to one count of producing child porn and one count of possession.

Officials said he admitted that between April 2015 and June 2018, he used multiple devices to produce and possess images and videos of himself sexually assaulting a minor and engaging the minor in sexually explicit content.

The victim told authorities Millican began sexually abusing her when she was 6-years-old.

“Today we put behind bars a brutal sexual predator who is a disgrace to the Border Patrol and the United States. His punishment is richly deserved,” said U.S. Attorney John Bash, in a press release.

Millican was arrested Jan. 31, 2019, after officials executed a search warrant in his home. He’s been in federal custody since.