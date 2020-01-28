Pair smash way into office building, cut hole into wall of pharmacy, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Police in Castle Hills are searching for two men who broke into a pharmacy early Tuesday morning.

The break-in occurred around 4:15 a.m. at the Legends Pharmacy in the 6600 block of Blanco Road, not far from North Star Mall and Loop 410.

According to police, the two men smashed their way into the main part of the office building and then cut a hole through a wall. Police said they spotted the burglars through the hole and the men ran off, smashing their way out through a door.

An employee said she had arrived early to drop off a company car and noticed the break-in.

Authorities said it doesn’t appear that the men took anything from inside the store, but did say that this is the third time that the pharmacy has been broken into.

Police said the men had masks on and were wearing blue hoodies. They were last seen running toward a ditch near Blanco Road. Officers recovered a bag containing several of their tools.

The San Antonio Police Department is assisting Castle Hills police in the search for the two men.