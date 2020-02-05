Southwest Side apartment complex impacted by several fires throughout the years

SAN ANTONIO – About six families who reside at The Preserve at the Port have been impacted by a fire that San Antonio Fire Department crews said started in a vacant building.

Bridge Morales said her neighbors alerted her to the fire.

“By the time I came to see it, that fire spread quick. It was scary,” she said.

The fire happened in the 400 block of Cropsey. The vacant building was connected to a building that was occupied by tenants.

Arson investigators are trying to find the cause of the fire.

A search through the KSAT archives shows there have been several fires in recent years at the apartment complex, which houses several buildings.

In 2017, a deadly fire killed one person and displaced several others.

In 2018, nearly a dozen fires under a port caught fire. That same year, crews responded to a two-alarm fire that affected 20 units.

Online records show there have been half a dozen arson reports filed by police since 2017.

The management of the apartment complex declined to speak with KSAT.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damage.