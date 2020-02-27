32ºF

Home, cars severely damaged after fire in NE Bexar County

Sarah Acosta, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A home in the 6700 block of Chesterbrook caught fire on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – A home in northeast Bexar County was left severely damaged after a fire on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called around 7 a.m. to the home in the 6700 block of Chesterbrook, not far from the intersection of O’Connor and Kitty Hawk roads.

Images from the scene show two cars were also destroyed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

