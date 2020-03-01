Ready, set, GO! City-wide treasure hunt officially underway on Northeast Side

SELMA, Texas – Get ready, get set... GO! Selma Police Department is hosting a city-wide, spring break geocache treasure hunt, and it’s happening RIGHT NOW!

The treasure hunt began in Selma, northeast of San Antonio, on Sunday, March 1, and is set to end March 20.

Participants will use a GPS system to find the hidden objects by their coordinates, according to a Facebook post from SPD.

There are seven caches total hidden around town, all of which contain a crime prevention tip, according to SPD.

Participants can enter in the tips that are collected for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

All of the coordinates are within 15 feet of cache, SPD says.

These are the coordinates for all seven caches:

Cache 1- N 29 34.958 W 098 19.273

Cache 2 - N 29 35.649 W 098 18.691

Cache 3- N 29 34.523 W 098 18.319

Cache 4- N 29 34.946 W 098 18.336

Cache 5- N 29 34.551 W 098 18.200

Cache 6- N 29 35.504 W 098 18.352

Cache 7- N 29 35.529 W 098 18.296

Treasure hunters can also use their phone’s map app to search for geocache coordinates.

