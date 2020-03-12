19-year-old wounded in West Side drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the leg late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. outside a home in the 6000 block of Lockend Street, not far from Culebra Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the victim was sitting on his porch when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots, hitting him once.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.