Local students’ invention wins spot in national competition

A group of five students from CAST STEM High School will compete in a national invention competition this May against 500 other students from 25 states and 11 countries.

Alberto Alvarez, Elise Escobar, Savanna Martinez, Kiara Zamora, and Natalie Zepeda, all 10th graders at CAST STEM, won first place and best in show last week at San Antonio's first-ever Invention Convention -- a program by the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. The win secured the students' spot in the national competition in Detroit.

The team won with its multi-use jacket invention that aims to protect homeless from the changing weather by using build-in “smart” weather-sensing technology. The jacket can also be converted into a tent jacket, a backpack, an umbrella and much more.

