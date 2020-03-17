$5K reward offered for information about pair who robbed Lasses Food Mart

SAN ANTONIO – Police are requesting the public’s help to identify a man and woman who robbed the Lasses Food Mart on Feb. 28 at 2703 Lasses Boulevard.

A woman entered the store with a white plastic bag and filled the bag with items from the store, according to Crime Stoppers.

She approached the counter of the food mart and purchased one item but didn’t pay for the items she had placed in the bag.

The food mart employee questioned the woman about the items in the bag and she turned to leave the store, Crime Stoppers said.

A male suspect entered the store when the woman went to leave and pushed the employee who grabbed the bag, spilling the contents on the floor.

The female suspect then punched and kicked the employee after picking up some of the items that fell. Both suspects fled the scene after the altercation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

