San Antonio Zoo donates perishable food items to Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO – With the unprecedented temporary closing of the San Antonio Zoo to help flatten the curve of coronavirus spread, the zoo was left with perishable food that it did not want to go to waste.

In partnership with Haven for Hope, the zoo was able to donate fruits, pre-made desserts, assorted meats, snacks, dairy products, and more to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“We are navigating uncharted territory amidst this temporary closure, and we are more than happy to help and hope that others will do the same with the resources they have. It’s what makes San Antonio special,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO, San Antonio Zoological Society. “As a non-profit organization ourselves, we rely on ticket sales, guest visits, and donations to operate. Like other organizations in the city, this temporary closure will have a significant impact on our overall operating budget. We have no income other than donations for the foreseeable future, but we remain dedicated to this community as we have for the last 106 years.”

The zoo also wants to assure the community that the animals are healthy and doing well, and it continues to provide them with daily dedicated, professional care.

As a 501(3) non-profit organization, the zoo is seeking donations to its emergency fund to assist in the care of its animals and team members. Support is more critical now than it has been in its entire 106-year history. To donate visit: http://bit.ly/SAZooEmergencyFund