KSAT 12 Nightbeat, March 17, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Cases of Covid-19 more than double in a few hours in San Antonio.
Tarrant county confirms second death in Texas due to COVID-19.
Primary care physician details challenges responding to the coronavirus.
