$5 million in loans, grants approved to help Bexar County businesses through pandemic

San Antonio – Bexar County Commissioners approved $5.25 million worth of loans and grants on Tuesday to help local small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $5 million worth of loans would be for up to $25,000 with deferred payments and zero interest, while $250,000 worth of grants would be distributed in chunks of up to $5,000. The goal is to help provide a stop-gap for small businesses to help them keep employees on the payroll during the economic downturn, said Bexar County Economic and Community Development Executive Director David Marquez

“Mostly they may have had receivables that they can't get because their supplier or their customers are unable to provide payment. That cash will eventually flow, but their employees need funding now for their own personal needs,” Marquez said.

RELATED: Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.

He also expects more demand for the loans and grants than they have dollars to go around.

“This is a stop-gap measure to kind of get us through, to put something out there early to start to help companies now, give them confidence that we’re gonna be providing programs that will help the economy keep going,” Marquez said. “The federal dollars will start to flow. The state dollars will start to flow. But we felt it was important - the county - to get something out quickly.”

Both the loans and grant will be administered by LiftFund, which will receive $400,000 for administrative costs over four years, bringing the total cost of the program to $5.65 million.

The grants are intended for micro-businesses with three or fewer employees, and the loans are intended for those with 10 or fewer, Marquez said. The county will rely on LiftFund to let them know who’s applying though.

“Obviously, if we’re seeing a bunch of them that have 15 or whatever - 15 employees - we can adjust. But our goal is to get those that are at 10 or less because they’re the backbone of the economy and particularly on the poorer parts of town,” Marquez said.

While nonprofit organizations could also apply for the loans, Marquez said they are targeting for-profit businesses.

“We can do other things with the not-for-profits directly, that we can’t do with a for-profit business,” Marquez said.

As loans are repaid in installments, the money would be available again for more businesses over the next four years, Marquez said.

Businesses looking to apply can find more information on the Lift Fund website, which Marquez said should be live Tuesday, or by calling 888-215-2373.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: