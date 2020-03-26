Food trucks find ways to survive during Stay Home, Work Safe order

San Antonio – Food truck owners are struggling to survive as more people stay home following the San Antonio and Bexar County restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like everyone in the food industry, they’re doing what they can to get clients. On Wednesday the Colonies North subdivision hosted a food truck event, where two area food trucks were invited to sell from the parking lot outside the pool at Colonies House.

HOA President Tae Garcia says it serves two purposes — it helps support local businesses and brings food closer to those in the community.

“A lot of this community is based on the elderly,” she said.

Camille De Los Reyes, with Sari Sari food truck, lives in the community and says they appreciate the help since their brick and mortar store is struggling to compete during this time, but they’re not alone.

“Get on social media and follow all the different food trucks that are out there,” she said.

Baysea Seafood, at the corner of Louis Pasteur and Fredericksburg, says they’re counting on their loyal clientele to get them through what’s supposed to be their most busy time, lent.

“We can just do what we can do for the community,” Mark Hill Jr. said.

Chef John Meyer with The Best Little Food House in Texas is taking a different approach. He’s struggling too, but he’s partnered with Mojo Man Eateries to feed the elderly and those in need in Lytle and Somerset.

“This is coming straight out of our pockets. We are lessening our profit margins and using our own personal money to feed,” he said.

His business bookings from now until May were postponed or cancelled. He says he’ll keep serving until he can.

