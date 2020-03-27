Historic Alamo area hotel closes indefinitely because of pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The Crockett Hotel is closing its doors indefinitely as a result of a significant drop in visitation due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision comes less than two months after the historic inn, built more than 110 years ago in the shadows of the Alamo, was experiencing strong business heading into a critical spring travel season.

“Occupancy was just too low. It was not sustainable, and not enough expense cuts are possible to operate,” longtime Crockett Hotel General Manager Bill Brendel told me.

The city of San Antonio and Bexar County have issued stay-at-home orders restricting travel within San Antonio and many businesses in the area, including museums, theme parks and other attractions, have temporarily closed.

San Antonio’s hotel industry has been among the hardest hit. Visit San Antonio President and CEO Casandra Matej told me late last week that consumers has already cost the Alamo City approximately $35 million in lost meeting and convention business alone.

That had significant bearing on the decision to close the hotel as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

