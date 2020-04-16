2 arrested in 2016 fatal drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been arrested in connection with a January 2016 drive-by shooting death.

Brianna Mitchel and Daniel Jimenez were arrested and charged with murder in the slaying of Daniel Sinfield, 43.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Sinfield was working on his car when Jimenez, who was in a car driven by Mitchel, opened fire, killing the victim.

It appears Sinfield and Jimenez had a disagreement a couple of days prior to the fatal shooting, BCSO officials said.

The suspects both served federal prison sentences for several years on unrelated drug charges, Salazar said.

They were indicted by a Bexar County Jury on a murder charge.