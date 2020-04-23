Cornyation will livestream Fiesta event for first time ever Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO – If not for the coronavirus pandemic, Fiesta fans would either be gearing up for NIOSA, the Battle of Flowers Band Festival or any other party around the city.

But since we’re sheltered indoors and forced to hold over until November, Cornyation is bringing the “Corntine” party to us via social media.

Cornyation, an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on current events, will livestream a previous performance at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The organization will be promoting links to the San Antonio AIDS Foundation, BEAT AIDS and the Thrive Youth Center so people can donate.

“Drop in and relive the madness, cheer on your favorite Queens and queens and if you’re able, drop some coin in the collection plate for our community,” a news release states.

The release adds that Cornyation may not be suitable for people under 18 years old.

Cornyation has been rescheduled to Nov. 10-12 after the pandemic caused Fiesta events to be postponed.

