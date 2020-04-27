BCSO: Suspect gave 13-year-old girl Plan B pill after sexual assault

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Sunday after a 13-year-old girl told Bexar County sheriff deputies he sexually assaulted her three times over the span of a week.

Mark Anthony Mascilli, 28, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child, jail records showed.

On Sunday, the girl reported Mascilli to deputies, according to the arrest affidavit.

Mascilli is a friend of the victim’s mother, according to the affidavit. The first incident occurred on April 19, when Mascilli stayed over and after the mother went to bed.

After the second incident occurred days later at Mascilli’s home, the child told investigators that Mascilli took her to Target and bought her a Plan B pill, according to the affidavit.

The third incident occurred two days after that, when the child went to Mascilli’s house to pick up a gaming console, according to the affidavit.

Mascilli’s bail was set at $75,000, jail records showed.