Medina Valley High School unveils graduation ceremony plans

Plan includes multiple alternative graduation celebrations

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Medina Valley High School has released plans for a graduation ceremony for the senior Class of 2020.

According to a news release, the first option is to hold a regular graduation ceremony on June 5 at Panther Stadium. If that falls through, a parade will be held for seniors at the high school and diplomas would be issued the morning of June 6.

The second option would be to hold a regular graduation ceremony on June 26 or July 17 at Panther Stadium.

If none of the regular ceremony dates work out, a virtual graduation will be held July 31.

