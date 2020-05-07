East Central High School Class of 2020 chooses drive-thru option for graduation ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – After facing the challenges of online learning and social distancing, the East Central High School Class of 2020 graduates and their families won’t miss out on pomp and circumstance.

The school decided that a drive-thru option would be the best way to honor the graduates in these challenging times.

Principal Shane McKay said graduates will be in a parade of cars with their family members. After their name is called, graduates will drive up to a staging area.

“Our trustees will be handing their diploma after its sanitzed and congratulate the senior in the front passenger side,” McKay said

Graduates will be able to listen to the ceremony that will be carried live by an FM radio station.

Speeches from the graduation will be carried online.

The ceremony on May 30 will feature the largest class in school history, with 792 seniors graduation.