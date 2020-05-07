H-E-B customers can cash stimulus checks in stores for free, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re still looking to cash in your stimulus check from the federal government and don’t have a traditional bank account, H-E-B has got you covered. H-E-B stores are now offering free in-store check cashing of stimulus checks.

If customers want to cash in their checks, they will need to have a valid, non-expired state ID or a driver’s license and their social security number.

H-E-B has also waived the card purchase fee and 60 days of monthly plan fees for H-E-B Prepaid cards that are purchased between April 1 and May 31, store officials announced on the store’s website on Thursday.

According to a recent CNN report, the IRS started sending stimulus money to those who had already filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return. As of Wednesday, the IRS has sent more than 122 million payments since April 11, CNN reports.

To learn more about how to set up direct deposit for economic impact payments, visit the IRS website here.

