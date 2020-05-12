Texas Education Agency offers free tool to parents, schools to find out how much students learned this year

AUSTIN, Texas – In an effort to gauge how much students have learned this school year, including being educated from home due to the coronavirus, the Texas Education Agency has launched free, optional end-of-year assessments that school systems and parents can choose to administer.

The optional test is not required and does not take the place of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR Test that Gov. Greg Abbott canceled this year due to COVID-19.

According to a news release, the optional EOY assessment gives parents and educators access to a tool that shows what students have learned and where they can improve their knowledge and understanding of key subject matter heading into the 2020-21 academic year.

Educators across Texas have voiced concerns that students may not be making as much academic progress as they should because of the disruption caused by COVID-19. Researchers have noted that in some cases students could see significant academic declines, dubbing it a potential “COVID Slide.”

The free diagnostic tool will highlight the student progress that has been made, while also bringing to light any gaps that may have emerged during this atypical school year.

The results of the optional testing will provide valuable data that informs further instructional support school systems can provide this summer and into the coming school year.

TEA will not be collecting testing data for any accountability purposes, the news release said.

Parents can register their student for the optional EOY assessments from May 12 thru June 5.

Click here to register.

Parents will be able to administer the tests at home through June 12.

The assessments will be available online and in a printable PDF format. Students can access the online tests at home using a web browser.

Districts may also print PDF versions of the tests from the testing platform and send to students along with the paper answer documents.

