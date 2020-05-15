Relative of food service employee at San Antonio-area school district tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent says

SAN ANTONIO – A family member of a food service employee at Medina Valley Independent School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Friday.

The relative had direct contact with the employee, who most recently worked at Potranco Elementary School this week, Superintendent Kenneth Rohrbach said. The relative does not live with the employee, he said.

The employee and the food workers the person had contact with have begun self-quarantining at home.

Starting Monday, meal service at Potranco Elementary will move to Loma Alta Middle School for two weeks.

The district is in the process of sanitizing the kitchen at Potranco Elementary.

“I want to assure all of you that our delivery of meals for students is a priority during this emergency,” Rohrbach said, adding that food employees use personal protective equipment and their temperatures are checked when they arrive to work. "I feel that it was important that you are made aware of this situation and I appreciate your understanding.

