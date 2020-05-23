26 more coronavirus cases reported in Bexar County, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Saturday there were 26 more coronavirus cases reported in Bexar County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,418.

Nirenberg announced no new deaths Saturday. The death toll in Bexar County remains at 66.

Of the new cases, 12 were from the community and three were from the Bexar County Jail. One case was from other congregate settings while 10 are under investigation.

The latest numbers also indicated 70 patients were being treated in local hospitals. Nirenberg said 38 patients are in the intensive care unit and 19 patients are intubated and using a ventilator.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but a few of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

