WATCH: City Council, Commissioners Court briefed on final reports of COVID-19 community action working groups

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council and Bexar County Commissioners Court will have a joint meeting Monday afternoon for a COVID-19 briefing.

The meeting is slated to begin at 1 p.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Councilmembers and commissioners will discuss the final reports of the COVID-19 community action working groups.

Today’s meeting comes a week after the Commissioners Court approved another $1.5 million to be used for small business grants, as previously approved $5.25 million loan and grant programs had already been tapped dry.

The total amount of COVID-19 cases in Bexar County has risen to 2,449 as of Monday, according to The Texas Health and Human Services.

