Southside ISD explains decision to postpone virtual graduation

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD officials are setting the record straight after postponing its virtual graduation video shoot.

The video shoot was set to start Wednesday, but the district canceled the event on Tuesday after “one student came forward with concerns involving exposure to COVID-19,” according to a news release from the district.

Virtual graduation for Southside High School canceled at last minute

District officials conferred with Texas Education Agency guidelines and local public health officials before deciding to reschedule the shoot in light of the information, which was not specified in the news release.

The shoot will now take place on June 9-11 at the Southside High School campus. The school also has plans for an in-person graduation in July.

“The number of how many students or staff exposed to COVID-19 and/or any graduates who have COVID-19 is still being assessed,” officials said in the news release. “At this time, we are collecting information and data.”

Read the full news release below: