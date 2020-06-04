COVID-19 pandemic means long wait for crime victims in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – When a moratorium on jury service was ordered in March amid fears of spreading the coronavirus, all jury trials in the Bexar County criminal justice system were put on hold.

For victims of crime and their families that meant an even longer wait to have their case resolved.

“It’s very possible that these high profile cases will be pushed back for a pretty significant period of time," said Criminal Administrative Judge Ron Rangel.

He estimated that it would be late August before the first jury trial begins.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said his advice for crime victims is to be patient.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can remotely, all working together the courts and everybody involved in the system,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said that though he would like to try the cases sooner, his primary concern is the safety of the victims and their families.

“Not only have they been victims of crime, they could be victimized again by going down there and contracting this disease,” Gonzales said. “We’re asking people to be with us and please be patient.”