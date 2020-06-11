Prominent downtown San Antonio building hits the market with redevelopment potential

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A historic building adjacent to downtown landmarks including the Shops at Rivercenter and the River Walk is for sale.

Local commercial real estate broker Jeremy Jessop listed the three-story Dullnig Building at 101 Alamo Plaza on LoopNet June 9 with an asking price of $6 million, or $200 per square foot.

The 30,000-square-foot building, built in 1889, is anchored by McDonald’s and Five & Dime restaurants. It also houses 13,000 square feet of vacant space due to the recent closure of the building’s 17-room hotel, Riverwalk Vista, according to the listing.

The vacant bed and breakfast could be used for hospitality, office or residential space by a new owner. That space is available for lease by office tenants, listed by Jessop and Mariela Monagas.

