Alamo ‘will be defended’ during protests, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush Tweets

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush gave a stern warning to protesters “threatening” on descending on the Alamo.

“The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended,” Bush, who is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush, Tweeted on Saturday evening.

His Tweet came as dozens of people peacefully protested against racial injustice and police brutality downtown, marking the third weekend of demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

Bush said his office was “closely watching” social media posts and “rumors” about protesters “threatening to come to the Alamo.”

“Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so,” he said. “My message to the protestors is simple: Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

Don’t mess with the Alamo. pic.twitter.com/oqDM8wUOrT — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) June 13, 2020

No riots or violence were reported following Saturday’s protest.

Also on Saturday, groups of protesters rallied at the Alamo against a plan to relocate the Alamo Cenotaph.

The Alamo Master Plan, proposed by the state, calls for the cenotaph to be moved 500 feet south of where it is now.

Bush last week announced his endorsement for President Donald Trump in November.