Argument between two men escalates, results in shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument that broke out between two men quickly escalated into a shooting, leaving one of them hospitalized, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Arlington Court.

Police said the men got into an argument, which then escalated and resulted in one of them shooting the other in the left leg.

The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening and he was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center.

The suspect fled the scene; however, officers said he is now in custody.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: SAPD: Shooting interrupts graduation party on East Side, 3 hospitalized