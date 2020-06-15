73ºF

Passenger on motorcycle injured in collision with truck, police say

Incident occurred downtown around 11:30 p.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Passenger on bike injured in crash with truck downtown. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A female passenger on a motorcycle was injured in a crash with a truck late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred downtown around 11:30 p.m. near Market and Alamo.

According to police, the motorcycle was turning when a truck got in the way, knocking the passenger off the bike.

The passenger injured her leg in the crash, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries. She is expected to recover.

