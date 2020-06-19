“There is no place for racism in our game or anywhere else”

RENTON, WA – Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, which manages Magic: The Gathering, a turn-based card game, announced that it would be removing cards and additional card imagery from its database due to “racist depictions.”

One of the cards in question was titled “Invoke Prejudice” and was originally printed in 1994. Wizards stated in an accompanying post on its website that the card is “racist and made even worse by the multiverse ID it was unfortunately codified with years ago.”

The card featured hooded figures, and the codified ID for the card was a reference to white nationalism.

The announcement was made in a Twitter post by the company, which said, “There is no place for racism in our game, nor anywhere else.”

The card has also been banned in any and all sanctioned tournament plays.

For Wizards of the Coast, this meant removing the card from the Gatherer database and removing additional imagery associated with other cards in place of the following text: “We have removed this card image from our database due to its racist depiction, text, or combination thereof.”

Wizards of the Coast added to its post, saying that it has started a review of every card printed.

“This first pass isn’t meant to be an exhaustive catalogue of every problematic card in Magic’s history, and we will continue to take actions on similar cards in the future,” Wizards of the Coast’s post reads.

In an accompanying post on the Wizards of the Coast site, the company announced that it would be removing a number of images from its database that are racist or culturally offensive, including:

Invoke Prejudice

Cleanse

Stone-Throwing Devils

Pradesh Gypsies

Jihad

Imprison

Crusade

The cards listed alongside Invoke Prejudice are also banned in tournament play.