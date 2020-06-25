South Texas Blood & Tissue Center reports second employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center reported Thursday that a second member of their staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have received confirmation that a second member of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center donor services staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center read. “The employee was one of 10 staff members who were tested as a result of our contact tracing procedures after a coworker tested positive late last week.”

The center announced the first staff member COVID-19 infection on June 20.

The second team member last worked at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center Donor Pavilion on June 19, in the morning, according to the STBTC.

Employees who worked alongside the affected employee are being asked to get tested for the virus, the center said.

The STBTC said it has also contacted donors who were in contact with the employee.

“To keep donors informed, we are contacting those who visited the donor pavilion when the employee was working, even if they were not cared for by this staff member,” the STBTC said in a statement.

More information on blood donation and the policies the center has instituted in response to COVID-19 is available at SouthTexasBlood.org.