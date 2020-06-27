Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man

ALVIN, Texas – The Alvin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued after Alan Lloyd Jandl, 80, was reported missing. Officials said he was last seen at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of E FM 528 in Alvin, Texas, driving a silver 2018 Toyota RAV 4. His plate number is LPP9717.

Jandl is described as having brown hair, gray eyes, has scars on his head and a tattoo on his upper right arm of “AL.”

Authorities said he was also diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and they believe his disappearance could pose a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with more information on Jandl’s whereabouts is urged to contact Alvin PD at 281-388-4370.

