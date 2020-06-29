79ºF

Woman injured in motorcycle crash on Loop 1604

Crash occurred just before 1 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured in a motorcycle crash on Loop 1604 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. near Green Mountain Road.

According to police, a man and a woman were riding their motorcycles westbound on Loop 1604 when the woman hit some gravel in the road and lost control, flipping her bike.

The woman was taken to Stone Oak Methodist hospital with a broken leg.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

