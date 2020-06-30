Edwards County announces arrest of suspect in 7-year-old capital murder case

EDWARD'S COUNTY, TX – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday a second arrest in a seven-year-old capital murder case.

Rosa Yareli Medina, 33, a resident of San Antonio, was booked into the Edwards County Detention Center on Monday and charged with first-degree murder. Medina’s bond was set at $1,000,000.

ECSO said the arrest was made with assistance from the Texas Attorney General Office’s Sergeant and the Texas Rangers.

Medina is the second person charged in the death of Inez Santa Cruz who was killed in Edwards County on the first or second of September in 2012. Troy Ray Ryder,38, also of San Antonio, was arrested for capital murder on Sept. 13, 2012, by then-Deputy Sheriff Pamela Elliot.

Ryder pled guilty to the offense and took a 75-year long plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

Edwards County said in a press release that Medina’s arrest came after an “extensive investigation by multiple agencies collaborating” to recover and analyze evidence related to the murder of Santa Cruz in 2012.

452nd District Court Judge Rob Hofmann signed an arrest warrant on June 26 for the arrest of Medina for her involvement in the murder.

According to a press release by the county, Elliott made a promise to Santa Cruz’s mother seven years ago saying she would never give up until they knew who did this to her daughter.

