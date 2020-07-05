Atascosa County emergency management coordinator loses battle with COVID-19

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Atascosa County officials are mourning the loss of one of their own after Emergency Management Coordinator, David Prasifka, lost his battle with COVID-19.

The county posted on Facebook Saturday, July 4, announcing Prasifka’s passing. He had been battling COVID-19 while he was also recently diagnosed with an underlying health condition that “severely compromised his immune system,” officials said.

County officials said Prasifka was leading the county through its COVID-19 response. They said he is and will continue to be missed by his community.

“Prasifka worked diligently and passionately for Atascosa County and the citizens of Atascosa County for many years, not only as EMO, but as a volunteer fire fighter in Jourdanton. Recently David had been leading Atascosa County through the COVID-19 pandemic. His humor, heart, and passion for not only his EM job, but his family will be missed by many.”

According to Atascosa County’s website, as of Saturday, there are 57 active COVID-19 cases in the area and two deaths. In total, there have been 141 in the county as of yet.

