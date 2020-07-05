92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Atascosa County emergency management coordinator loses battle with COVID-19

County officials say David Prasifka lost his battle to the virus and had an underlying health condition

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Atascosa County, Coronavirus, pandemic, Texas
This photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia.
This photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Atascosa County officials are mourning the loss of one of their own after Emergency Management Coordinator, David Prasifka, lost his battle with COVID-19.

The county posted on Facebook Saturday, July 4, announcing Prasifka’s passing. He had been battling COVID-19 while he was also recently diagnosed with an underlying health condition that “severely compromised his immune system,” officials said.

Today, July 4, 2020, Atascosa County lost a vital member of our team. Our Emergency Management Coordinator, David...

Posted by Atascosa County on Saturday, July 4, 2020

County officials said Prasifka was leading the county through its COVID-19 response. They said he is and will continue to be missed by his community.

“Prasifka worked diligently and passionately for Atascosa County and the citizens of Atascosa County for many years, not only as EMO, but as a volunteer fire fighter in Jourdanton. Recently David had been leading Atascosa County through the COVID-19 pandemic. His humor, heart, and passion for not only his EM job, but his family will be missed by many.”

According to Atascosa County’s website, as of Saturday, there are 57 active COVID-19 cases in the area and two deaths. In total, there have been 141 in the county as of yet.

To learn more about Atascosa County’s COVID-19 response, click here.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases surpass 14,500 in San Antonio, Bexar County

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: