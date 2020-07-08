Humana hiring for 200 work-from-home jobs in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Humana is looking to hire 200 people in the San Antonio area to work from home.

The healthcare company announced the hiring initiative Tuesday in a news release.

The openings seek applicants for seasonal enrollment representatives.

“These employees will serve for six months or less during the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan open enrollment window, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2020,” the company announced in a news release.

While the jobs are home-based, the company is seeking applicants who live within a 50-mile radius of the company’s San Antonio location at 8119 Datapoint Drive.

There may be opportunities for some of those jobs to transition into full-time employment, according to the company.

Those interested in the job openings can apply online.