Waller County Sheriff dies after suffering apparent heart attack, officials say

WALLER COUNTY, TX – Waller County Judge Carbett Trey Duhon confirmed Saturday that Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith died after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Statement from Waller County regarding the sudden passing of Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith Posted by Trey Duhon - Waller County Judge on Saturday, August 1, 2020

According to Duhon’s statement posted on social media, Smith has served as the sheriff for 12 years and was in law enforcement for 43 years.

“Sheriff Smith cared deeply for all of the citizens of our county and the employees under his care,” Duhon said in a statement. “This comes as a huge shock to all of us here with the county, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

Flags in Waller County are ordered to be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days in Waller County in honor of Smith’s service to his community, officials said.

According to Duhon, funeral services for Smith will be handled by the Cannon Funeral Home in Waller and announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made when details become available.

Other law enforcement agencies took to social media on Saturday to offer their condolences to the WCSO and Smith’s family.

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith. We thank him for his lifelong service to his community. Our prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/YRlxESFWst — Sheriffs' Assoc of Texas (@TXSheriffs) August 1, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith. The head of one of our neighboring agencies, he was always kind and welcoming. On behalf of @HCSOTexas our condolences go out to WCSO and his loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 1, 2020

We’re sorry to hear of the passing of our friend and neighbor, Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith. Our condolences go out to WCSO and his family and friends. https://t.co/6gDtXqjjRJ — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 1, 2020

Related: Lynn County Sheriff dies after complications with COVID-19, officials say