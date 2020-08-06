Deadline approaching for political parties to select candidates for 144th State District Court vacancy

SAN ANTONIO – Both Democrat and Republican Bexar County parties are in the process of selecting a candidate to run for 144th State District Judge in November to fill the unexpired term of Democratic Judge Ray Olivarri, who died of cancer in January.

With an Aug. 24 deadline to register their candidate approaching, the parties are working through their shortlist of candidates.

“My feeling is because it looks like there’s going to be six candidates, possibly seven, that we may have to take multiple votes,” Bexar County Democratic Party Chairwoman Monica Alcantara said Thursday.

She said that the selection process has changed significantly due to COVID-19 protocols.

“All candidates will now meet with party leaders remotely,” Alcantara said.

Bexar County Republican Party Chairman John Austin, who just assumed the party leadership on Monday following a controversial runoff election in July, admits his party has lots of work to do compared to his Democrat counterparts.

“We’re a little bit behind them in the sense of timing,” Austin said. “Because we’re just taking over as of a few days ago.”

He said they have not decided whether to interview candidates in person or remotely. Austin said six candidates have indicated they are seeking the party’s nomination.

The winner in November will serve the remainder of Olivarri’s term and be up for re-election in the 2022 election cycle.