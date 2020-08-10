COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in San Antonio, Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 related deaths are continuing to climb in San Antonio and Bexar County. However, hospitalizations are still on a downward trend, numbers on the city’s website indicate.

On Sunday, Bexar County’s COVID-19 case load increased as the city announced 252 additional COVID-19 cases.

The additional cases bring Bexar County’s cumulative total to 42,873 cases since the start of the pandemic.

However, 13 more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 445.

Officials reported 738 Bexar County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 743 on Saturday. Of those patients, 322 are in the intensive care unit and 220 patients are on ventilators.

Numbers released by city officials indicate that 15% of staffed hospital beds and 52% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

