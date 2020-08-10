San Antonio Food Bank gets new temperature scanner

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank has some new technology to help protect visitors and employees coming through the doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Documation set up a contactless thermal temperature scanner at the Food Bank that can measure a person’s temperature in less than a second and is more than 98% accurate.

The scanner sends emails to human resources if someone is coming into the building with a fever and also reminds people to wear a mask.

Food Bank officials said the pilot program adds another layer of protection for employers, volunteers and clients.

There are plans to add more thermal scanners at the Food Bank in San Antonio and at the one in New Braunfels.