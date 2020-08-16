3 Cedar Park police officers shot, hospitalized after responding to house call, officials say

AUSTIN – Three Cedar Park police officers were shot and are now hospitalized after responding to a house call, according to Cedar Park police.

The incident happened Sunday evening near a home off of Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision, near Austin.

According to police, the shooting broke out as the three officers were responding to a house call in the area.

A suspect is currently barricaded inside of the home and is not yet in custody, officials said.

Three officers were shot and are hospitalized from their injuries; however, all are in stable condition, police said.

The City of Cedar Park has issued a shelter in place order for that area of the city as police officers respond to the active shooter.

Residents are being asked to lock all their doors and windows until the shelter in place is lifted.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update this story as details become available.

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement about the incident:

“Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state.”

