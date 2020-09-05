New Braunfels community comes together to raise money for deputy injured on duty

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels community has come together to rally behind a Comal County sheriff’s deputy that was shot and injured while on duty.

Deputy Eddy Luna was shot while serving a warrant in August.

Since the incident, Luna has undergone several surgeries, including the amputation of his arm.

A fundraiser was held Saturday at Woods Cycle Country, a local motorcycle dealership; $250 from any bike sale made will go to Luna and his family.

An anonymous donor has agreed to match all donations.

