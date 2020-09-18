City of San Antonio asks for community input as it develops new bike plan

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has developed an interactive website to get community input in specific areas to provide safe mobility for everyone.

People can provide feedback by using the map and sharing their experiences.

“Walk us through maybe some of your experiences on one of these roadways. Maybe you’ve had some trouble navigating a particular segment of a sidewalk or a particular crossing, or you’ve had a crash that maybe went unreported,” said Timothy Hayes, pedestrian mobility officer for San Antonio.

The city will use the information collected to develop a bicycle implementation plan for downtown and midtown.

“We’re going to be looking at key corridors that the public has helped us identify that connect some of our existing bike infrastructures. So we’re looking at connectivity. We’re looking at ‘Where are people riding today?’ What are some places that connect some of our underserved communities?” Hayes said.

These findings could impact riders like Ricardo Sepulveda.

“It’s my main mode of transportation,” Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda enjoys exploring the different trails around the city on his bike, but if there were one thing he could change, it would be to add more bike lanes.

“In order for us to use our time and the city’s resources wisely, that public input, it is very important,” Hayes said.

The city also launched an online survey to develop a micro-mobility policy. This is for people who walk, bike or use e-scooters.

The city said the policy document with recommendations is expected to be delivered to the city council in Spring 2021.

Both the map and the survey are available until Sept. 30.

