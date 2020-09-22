San Antonio university officials say COVID-19 safety measures keeping campus cases low

SAN ANTONIO – As the coronavirus pandemic persists, so does the desire for a return to normalcy. Many college students in the San Antonio area have decided to attend classes on campus. About a month into the fall semester, school officials say they’re keeping a close eye on the situation to make sure the COVID-19 numbers stay as low as possible.

“We require everyone who is coming onto one of our campuses to check in with an app every day. It gives you a list of symptoms that you would pick from, and it tells you whether you are allowed to come to campus or not,” said Anne Gomez, chief communications officer at Our Lady of the Lake University.

University of Texas in Austin develops new statewide COVID-19 dashboard

Gomez said any student or staff member diagnosed with COVID-19, or who has come in close contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, must fill out a self-report form. Similar measures are in place online or through an app at the University of the Incarnate Word.

“(We) have people take their own temperature at home before they attempt to come to campus, whether they are faculty, staff or students. And if they get the green light, then they get a little green -- a picture -- and it says you’re good to go. If it’s red, then they can’t come,” said Dr. David Garza, medical director of Health Services at the University of Incarnate Word.

At St. Mary’s University, students and staff members must also electronically complete a health check and report any confirmed cases, which are then reflected on the school’s site.

Since the beginning of the semester at St. Mary’s University, there have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five still active between faculty and students.

The University of the Incarnate Word reports a .08% prevalence rate, with 24 total cases and 17 still active since the beginning of the semester.

Our Lady of the Lake University reports one active case since the beginning of the semester.

Officials at all the universities remind everyone to continue following safety measures to keep the numbers down.