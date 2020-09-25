San Antonio leaders discuss city’s economic recovery plans from coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Adapting to change — that was the message during the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce virtual discussion on Friday.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, along with the chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District and president of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation were in attendance.

They discussed what the city has dealt with since the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the path ahead as the city recovers.

Officials also discussed the programs already in place that are working to improve the city’s economy.

