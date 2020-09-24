How to apply for food stamps, or SNAP benefits, in Texas

Texas – A lot of Texans are wondering how to apply for food stamps this year.

It’s actually one of the top trending internet searches across the U.S. and Texas has the most inquiries, according to Google Trends.

The current program for food benefits in Texas is called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.

The SNAP program allows qualifying Texans to receive funds on a Lone Star Card that can be used to purchase items like fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads and cereals.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas, according to state officials.

In order to qualify, individuals/families cannot exceed a certain monthly income based on their family size. “Most people age 16 to 59 must follow work rules to get SNAP benefits. Work rules mean a person must look for a job or be in an approved work program. If the person has a job, they can’t quit without a good reason,” according to Texas Health and Human Services (THHS).

With an unprecedented number of claims for unemployment this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the applications for SNAP benefits has also skyrocketed, according to the Statesman.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, approximately $188 million in emergency food benefits has been provided by THHS.

The $188 million in emergency funds is in addition to $1 billion in benefits that have been provided to Texans from April through August, state officials said last month.

The THHS received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

