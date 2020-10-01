Spurs Street Eats Food Truck launches this weekend at The Shops at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – If you missed a San Antonio Spurs game this year, don’t worry. You can still enjoy some of your AT&T Center favorites as early as this weekend!

The Spurs Street Eats Food Truck is taking to the streets for the first time to celebrate its grand opening this weekend. The truck will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at The Shops at La Cantera near Barnes & Noble.

Food truck customers will be able to enjoy some of their arena favorites, such as empanadas, pincho de carne, street tacos, pan con lechon, and the loaded baked potato over fries, winner of the Spurs Street Eats fan vote. There will also be an appearance by The Coyote, music from DJ Quake and discounts and giveaways, according to a release.

If you visit the food truck, face masks are required when not eating or drinking and you’ll be asked to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The food truck will appear at food trucks and neighborhoods in San Antonio on Wednesday through Sunday each week. The truck will also be available for use by local restaurants.

For more information on the food truck and its whereabouts, follow @SpursStreetEats on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

