Demolition begins on the old county jail for UTSA expansion downtown

SAN ANTONIO – As the University of Texas at San Antonio plans for a heavier presence downtown, the city and county are making room as well.

The old county jail on Dolorosa Street was in the process of being torn down Friday. The land will be sold to UTSA, who plans to utilize the land for a $160 million building that will be an expansion of its college for business.

The university is still raising funds for that project.

