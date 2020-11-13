San Antonio has some of the nicest neighbors in the country, survey finds

SAN ANTONIO – As many of us are adapting to the new normal of quarantine and social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it hasn’t been easy to connect with our loved ones.

However, a recent survey found that many of us appreciate our neighbors even more now than ever before, even if we’re just seeing them from a distance.

The survey, conducted by Improvenet, examined 2,500 Americans from across the nation to learn how they’re getting along with their neighbors during the pandemic. The survey’s findings showed that San Antonio ranked 15th for having some of the nicest neighbors in the country.

Here are more of the survey’s results on San Antonio residents:

59% of San Antonio residents socialize frequently with their neighbors, ranking 15th nationally.

60% of San Antonio residents offered to help their neighbors during the pandemic, ranking 17th nationally.

41% of San Antonio residents socialized with their neighbors for 2+ hours during the pandemic, ranking 17th nationally.

The survey also found that 69% of Americans got to know their neighbors better during the pandemic, and 65% made an effort to be more friendly than usual.

Neighbors have helped fill the void for many as they quarantine from friends and family, abiding by public health guidelines.

The survey also found that 54% of residents said they have had at least one socially-distanced gathering with neighbors.

Improvenet gathered these results after surveying 50% of males and 50% of females from October 6 - 26 about their experiences with their neighbors both before and during the pandemic.

You can read the full survey here.

RELATED: Report: San Antonio named one of the friendliest cities in America