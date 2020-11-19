USAA donates $3.5 million to San Antonio organizations for COVID-19 relief

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based USAA has donated $5 million to nonprofit organizations across the country as support during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a large chunk of that going to seven local programs.

USAA on Thursday announced $3.5 million will go to local organizations like Haven for Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank and Meals on Wheels “to address needs exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.”

“Since the pandemic began in March, many families across the country have experienced hardships related to food insecurity, limited access to technology and connectivity for remote schooling, lack of childcare and sometimes even homelessness,” Harriet Dominique, chief diversity, inclusion and corporate responsibility officer, said in a news release. “Aligned with our mission, we hope this continued support that we are able to provide to key nonprofit organizations helps with some of the burdens families are experiencing.”

The seven organizations included in the distribution include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio

Haven for Hope of Bexar County

San Antonio Food Bank

San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County

Meals on Wheels San Antonio

Texas A&M University-San Antonio to help “close the digital divide”

The remaining funds will be donated to more than a dozen nonprofit locations across the country, USAA said.

